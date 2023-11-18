In a highly anticipated Class 6A semifinal showdown, the No. 1 Cleveland Storm demonstrated their dominance, securing a convincing 38-7 victory over the No. 5 Rio Rancho Rams. The Storm's defense, combined with an impressive offensive performance led by Harris Mbueha, propelled them to a decisive win on the Rams' home field. #nmpreps

The first quarter remained scoreless, setting the stage for a game that would soon be dominated by the Storm. Kicking off the scoring, Cleveland's Miguel Quinones nailed a 30-yard field goal, providing the Storm with an early lead. The offensive showcase began as Harris Mbueha powered through the Rams' defense, scoring on runs of 10 yards and 1 yard, respectively.

As the first half progressed, Cleveland continued to assert its dominance. Mbueha's relentless running game added a third touchdown, this time from 13 yards out, extending the Storm's lead. The Rams found themselves struggling to contain Cleveland's offensive onslaught.

The Storm's quarterback, Jordan Hatch, showcased his passing prowess, connecting with Jaden Davis for a 38-yard touchdown pass. The first half concluded with Cleveland firmly in control, holding a commanding 24-0 lead.

The second half saw no let-up from Cleveland, as Hatch continued to orchestrate the offense efficiently. Hatch connected with Karter Weddle for a 10-yard touchdown pass, further widening the gap. The Rams, facing an imposing Storm defense, struggled to mount a comeback.

Rio Rancho managed to find the end zone in the fourth quarter, with Jace Pitt catching an 8-yard pass from J.J. Arellano, providing a glimmer of hope for the home team. However, Cleveland quickly responded with another touchdown, solidifying their dominance.

The top-seeded Storm showcased their defensive prowess and offensive firepower, earning a well-deserved 38-7 victory and securing their place in the Class 6A state championship. Cleveland's relentless performance on both sides of the ball sets the stage for an intriguing championship clash, as they look to cap off a remarkable season with a title.