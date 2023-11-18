Recap/Highlights. 2023 New Mexico High School Football State Semifinals. NMPreps recap the of the 6A state semifinal game between No. 3 La Cueva and No. 7 Las Cruces at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque, NM. #nmpreps

In a thrilling encounter, the No. 3 La Cueva Bears secured a resounding victory over the No. 7 Las Cruces Bulldawgs, clinching a spot in the 6A state championship game. The final score of 63-33 doesn't fully capture the intensity and excitement that unfolded on the field.

The Bears wasted no time making a statement, with Cheeto Lumbrera III (2024) taking an inside counter for a spectacular 71-yard touchdown run. La Cueva quickly established a 7-0 lead, showcasing their explosive offensive capabilities a mere 23 seconds into the game.

La Cueva continued to shine, and quarterback Cameron Dyer's (2025) precision was on full display with a beautifully thrown 65-yard pass to Tanner Montano. The Bears efficiently covered 83 yards in just four plays, culminating in Dyer's 6-yard keeper for another touchdown. With only seven minutes elapsed in the first quarter, La Cueva had already gained 165 yards on a mere six plays, asserting their dominance.

Las Cruces responded with a much-needed touchdown, as RB Daniel Amaro dashed 42 yards for a quick score. The Bulldawgs demonstrated resilience, crafting a 69-yard drive in just 30 seconds, narrowing the gap to 14-7.

However, La Cueva continued to dictate the pace, showcasing an unstoppable offensive display. A 65-yard drive in four plays, including a 45-yard connection to Jackson Hix, resulted in Dyer's second rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 21-7. The Bears amassed an impressive 230 yards of offense in less than seven minutes, demonstrating their offensive prowess.

La Cueva's dominance was further highlighted with an interception against Las Cruces QB Gunnar Guardiola, leading to Lumbrera's second touchdown of the game, a 23-yard sprint. As the first quarter concluded, La Cueva held a commanding 28-7 lead.

Las Cruces managed to find the end zone, executing a wildcat-heavy drive resulting in a 1-yard touchdown run by tight end Rico Andrade. Despite a missed PAT, the Bulldawgs cut the deficit to 28-13 in the second quarter.

La Cueva maintained its offensive excellence, achieving five touchdowns on five consecutive drives. The third touchdown for Lumbrera came on a 2-yard run, capping an 80-yard drive in nine plays. The Bears entered halftime with a comfortable 35-20 lead.

As the second half commenced, both teams experienced turnovers, but La Cueva capitalized on Las Cruces' fumble. Dyer orchestrated an 84-yard drive in four plays, connecting with TE Cruz Markham for a 16-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 42-20.

Las Cruces showcased resilience once again, with RB Daniel Amaro's 9-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 42-26. However, La Cueva responded swiftly with another impressive run, an 86-yard touchdown by QB Cameron Dyer, ending the third quarter with a commanding 49-26 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Lumbrera secured his fourth touchdown with a 1-yard run, and Dyer, returning from an injury, threw a spectacular 97-yard touchdown pass to Montano. The Bears sealed a convincing 63-33 victory, setting the stage for a showdown with Cleveland in the 6A state championship.

La Cueva (9-3) will face Cleveland (9-3) in what promises to be a highly anticipated battle for the 6A title.