Texico Knocks Off Top Three Seeds in Route to Title

Making their first title appearance since 2018 the Texico Lady Wolverines came into the game looking for the 12th championship in the programs history. Texico, the seven seed this year knocked off number two Mesa Vista in the second round, number three Laguna Acoma in the semifinals and faced the one seed in Escalante in the title game. The game was tight throughout the first half with Texico taking a 11-7 lead after one and a slim 19-18 lead at halftime. The difference in this one was the outstanding defensive third quarter the Lady Wolverines put together, limiting the Lady Lobos to just three points while holding them to 1-14 shooting. In doing so Texico opened a 30-21 lead heading into the final quarter. Escalante cut it to 30-25 early in the fourth, but that would be the closest that they would get as Texico went on to win by the final score of 44-30, securing that 12th championship for the program. Emma Wahlen led the newly crowned champs with 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Catelyn Breshears chipped in 10 points and Maya Holman added nine. Brycelyn Martinez led Escalante with 12 points and Katelyn Hinds finished the game with nine.