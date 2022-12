Since 2006 NMPreps.com has released our season awards nominated by coaches and voted on by you! #nmpreps

NMPreps is happy to announce the 2022 NMPreps New Mexico Quarterback of the Year award to Aidan Armenta of La Cueva High School.

Aidan Armenta is the top ranked quarterback in New Mexico and the New Mexico All-Star game athlete now joins the special group of New Mexico Quarterback of the Year.

Armenta led the La Cueva Bears to a 11-2 record and 6A State Runner Up finish to the 2022 season. Armenta passed for 4,303 yards and 50 passing touchdowns during the season.

Armenta has committed to the University of New Mexico.

Key Games

555 passing yards and 3 touchdowns vs Eldorado

475 passing yards and 8 touchdowns vs West Mesa

347 passing yards and 6 touchdowns vs Los Lunas

