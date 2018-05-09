Ticker
baseball

Baseball: 4A Quarterfinals Preview

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's view of the 4A quarterfinals at the 2018 New Mexico High School State Baseball Tournament.

BRACKET (Thursday, May 10th)

#1 Hope Christian vs #8 Cobre, 7pm (Rio Rancho HS)

#2 Silver vs #7 St. Michael's, 1pm (RRHS)

#3 Robertson vs #6 Bernalillo, 4pm (RRHS)

#4 Portales vs #12 Santa Fe Indian, 10am (RRHS)

PREDICTIONS & PREVIEW

