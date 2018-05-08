Ticker
baseball

Baseball: Numbers to know in the 3A Quarterfinals

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's view of the 3A quarterfinals in the 2018 New Mexico High School State Baseball Tournament.

BRACKET (WEDNESDAY, MAY 9TH)

#1 Texico vs #9 Laguna-Acoma, 10am (Cleveland High School)

#2 Estancia vs #10 Tucumcari, 7pm (CHS)

#3 Santa Rosa vs #6 Dexter, 4pm (CHS)

#4 Capitan vs #5 Eunice, 1pm (CHS)

PREVIEW

