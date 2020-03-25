Candidates: 2020 New Mexico Mr. Basketball Award
NMPreps.com's list of the ten candidates for the 2020 New Mexico Mr. Basketball Award.
Candidates
Elijah Davidson (Bosque School)
Class: 2020
Notes: The guard guided the Bobcats to their first state championship with averages of 23 points per game, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.
Gonzalo Carbalan (Las Cruces High School)
Class: 2020
Notes: His tournament performance put his name among the rest as he helped the well-rounded Bulldawgs to the 2020 State title.
JB White (Santa Fe High School)
Class: 2021
Notes: White is hands down one of the best the state has to offer and played well all season.
Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)
Class: 2020Notes: Not including the intangibles he brings to the table Ramos is averaging 20 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game for the Jaguars. Ramos is also the reigning award winner of Mr. Basketball for New Mexico.
Ricky Lujan (Onate High School)
Class: 2020Notes: One of the top overall players in the state and led the Knights all season long.
Seyi Okeyu (Valley High School)
Class: 2020
Notes: Guided the Vikings to back to back titles and one of the must-see players all season.
Tate Sorgen (Melrose High School)
Class: 2020Notes: The small school prospect helped the Buffaloes to the 2020 State Championship. Averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
TJ Sanchez (Capital High School)Class: 2020Notes: 20 points per game and led team to the 2020 5A State Championship game.
Tre Watson (Cleveland High School)Class: 2021Notes: Helped guide the Storm to the 2020 Final Four. Made All-New Mexico All-Tournament team.
Xavier Padilla (Pecos High School)
Class: 2020Notes: Part of the Pecos four peat after averaging 19 points per game.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2019: Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)
2018: Clay Strasner (Hobbs High School)
2017: Brenden Boatwright (Carlsbad High School)
2016: Clay Patterson (Rio Rancho High School)
2014: Adonis Saltes (Valley High School)
2013: Bryce Alford (La Cueva High School)
2012: Cullen Neal (Eldorado High School)
2011: Rodney Coles (Espanola Valley High School)
2010: Alex Kirk (Los Alamos High School)
2009: Jaye Crockett (Clovis High School)
2008: Jeff Taylor (Hobbs High School)