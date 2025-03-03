Premium content
Published Mar 3, 2025
Class 5A: New Mexico High School Basketball First Round Preview
Joshua Grine
The stage is set for an exciting opening round of the 2025 New Mexico 5A Boys Basketball State Tournament, with March 8 marking the beginning of a battle for the blue trophy. Top-seeded Volcano Vista leads the charge as the three-time defending champions, looking to make it four in a row, while perennial contenders like Hobbs, Sandia, and Roswell also enter the postseason with high hopes. With intriguing matchups across the board, including a fierce showdown between No. 8 La Cueva and No. 9 Cibola, fans can expect a thrilling start to what promises to be a tournament filled with upsets, drama, and star performances.

#1 Volcano Vista vs #16 West Mesa – 6:00 PM

Prediction: Volcano Vista 80, West Mesa 47

Overview: The reigning three-time state champions, Volcano Vista, are an overwhelming favorite to cruise through this matchup. With an impressive 25-2 record and an undefeated New Mexico campaign, they’re a force to be reckoned with. Kenyon Aguino, the state's No. 1 player and Montana commit, leads the Hawks, supported by other stars like David Lunn and Hudson Brown. West Mesa enters this game after a rollercoaster season and the controversy surrounding their program. While the Mustangs have talent, including seniors Julian Ramos-Hernandez and Esteven Espinoza, they’ll struggle against the sheer depth and talent of Volcano Vista. Volcano Vista dominates early and doesn’t let up.

