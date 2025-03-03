Class 5A: New Mexico High School Basketball First Round Preview

The stage is set for an exciting opening round of the 2025 New Mexico 5A Boys Basketball State Tournament, with March 8 marking the beginning of a battle for the blue trophy. Top-seeded Volcano Vista leads the charge as the three-time defending champions, looking to make it four in a row, while perennial contenders like Hobbs, Sandia, and Roswell also enter the postseason with high hopes. With intriguing matchups across the board, including a fierce showdown between No. 8 La Cueva and No. 9 Cibola, fans can expect a thrilling start to what promises to be a tournament filled with upsets, drama, and star performances.
State Tournament Home: Continue Here
Related: Class 5A Team Capsules & Previews
#1 Volcano Vista vs #16 West Mesa – 6:00 PM
Prediction: Volcano Vista 80, West Mesa 47
Overview: The reigning three-time state champions, Volcano Vista, are an overwhelming favorite to cruise through this matchup. With an impressive 25-2 record and an undefeated New Mexico campaign, they’re a force to be reckoned with. Kenyon Aguino, the state's No. 1 player and Montana commit, leads the Hawks, supported by other stars like David Lunn and Hudson Brown. West Mesa enters this game after a rollercoaster season and the controversy surrounding their program. While the Mustangs have talent, including seniors Julian Ramos-Hernandez and Esteven Espinoza, they’ll struggle against the sheer depth and talent of Volcano Vista. Volcano Vista dominates early and doesn’t let up.