Week 4 of New Mexico High School Basketball brought forth a whirlwind of intense matchups and remarkable performances. #nmpreps

Valley continued its impressive week, securing a 41-35 win over Las Cruces. Tyler Kozlowski (2023) led the Vikings with 14 points, maintaining his impactful performance throughout the week, including a 21-point contribution in the win over Navajo Prep on Wednesday.

In a quirky mention, Wingate fell to Basis High School from Flagstaff, Arizona, with an interesting note that the Basis team's mascot is the Yeti – a unique and noteworthy team mascot.

West Las Vegas maintained a perfect record at 6-0 by defeating Moriarty 57-49.Cuba, highlighted earlier, celebrated a significant resume win over Dulce, securing a 77-65 victory and elevating their stock.

Mayfield achieved one of the top resume wins of the week, defeating Hobbs with a score of 45-40, thereby impacting the state tournament bubble and pushing Hobbs further down the line.