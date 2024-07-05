NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review

Record: 1-9 overall, 0-3 district

Class: 5A

Playoffs: Missed Playoffs

Points Scored: 82

Points Given Up: 452

Streak into 2024: 4-game losing streak

Recap: The Knights' struggles continued in 2023, seeking stability in the program. Despite a 21-12 victory over Rio Grande mid-season, the Knights faced a tough season. A positive note from the season was snapping a 21-game losing streak with that win over Rio Grande after going 0-10 in 2022. continue here