Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Exploring Best & Worst Case Scenario: Can Carlsbad Turn It Around

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps continues our fan-favorite annual feature as we review all of the schedules in New Mexico high school football with our Best & Worst Case Scenario for the 2024 season. #nmpreps

Follows us on X: @nmpreps

2024 Schedule

August 23rd at Artesia - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

August 29th at Goddard - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

September 6th vs Lovington - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

September 13th vs Cibola - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

September 19th at Centennial* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

September 27th at Clovis* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

October 4th vs Organ Mountain* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

October 11th vs Alamogordo* - - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

October 25th at Las Cruces* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

November 1st vs Hobbs* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog

After winning just two games last season, the Carlsbad Cavemen are looking to climb out of the cellar and make a significant improvement in 2024. Here's how things could unfold for them:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement