Exploring Best & Worst Case Scenario: Can Carlsbad Turn It Around
NMPreps continues our fan-favorite annual feature as we review all of the schedules in New Mexico high school football with our Best & Worst Case Scenario for the 2024 season. #nmpreps
2024 Schedule
August 23rd at Artesia - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
August 29th at Goddard - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
September 6th vs Lovington - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
September 13th vs Cibola - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
September 19th at Centennial* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
September 27th at Clovis* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
October 4th vs Organ Mountain* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
October 11th vs Alamogordo* - - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
October 25th at Las Cruces* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
November 1st vs Hobbs* - Favorite or Coin Flip or Underdog
After winning just two games last season, the Carlsbad Cavemen are looking to climb out of the cellar and make a significant improvement in 2024. Here's how things could unfold for them:
