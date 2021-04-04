NMPreps - Final New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings

Overview: The number one team in New Mexico has stayed the number one team in New Mexico throughout the entire season. Cleveland at a perfect 4-0 takes home the title and with an impressive 56-7 outing of Las Cruces at University Stadium Saturday has been talked about as being one of the best ever. Rio Rancho, Clovis, and Farmington round out the top four, Farmington moving up after winning the 5A elite bowl game.

1. Cleveland Storm (Rio Rancho, NM) - 3-0 Record. Beat Las Cruces, 56-7.

