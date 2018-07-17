NMPreps.com list of top running backs to watch during the 2018 New Mexico High School football season.

Xavier Ivey-Saud, Manzano High School

6-foot-1, 185 lbs The Manzano Monarchs, the 2017 State Champions, will stay as a likely favorite to repeat in 2018 because of Xavier Ivey-Saud. The Monarchs running back rushed for 1,631-yards last season (141.1 per game) and 23 touchdowns. Xavier Ivey-Saud holds an offer from Eastern New Mexico University.

Diego Casillas, Belen High School

6-foot-1, 200 lbs All eyes will be on the Belen Eagles and running back Diego Casillas who went for 2,679-yards (223.3 per game), leading the state in rushing yards. Casillas also accounted for 33 rushing touchdowns for the Eagles behind a 12-1 season. Casillas was awarded the New Mexico Running Back of the Year in 2017.

Chase Chaloupek, Las Cruces High School

5-foot-10, 180 lbs Chaloupek earned an offer this summer from Eastern Texas Baptist University and looking to lead the Bulldawgs back to the top of the state in football. Chaloupek rushed for 1,082 yards last season with 25 touchdowns.

D'andre Williams, La Cueva High School

6-foot, 170 lbs The top ranked team heading into the 2018 football season will again look to the senior running back. Williams rushed for 1,250 yards last season and 14 touchdowns. The Bears went 11-2 last season and played for the 2017 State Championship.

Mckay Cook, Piedra Vista High School

5-foot-9, 170 lbs A new name this season that could have the biggest breakout season of all players listed today is Mckay Cook from Piedra Vista High School in Farmington. Cook rushed for 925 yards last season with eight touchdowns. The Panthers went 5-6 last season but look for a promising year.



NMPreps.com will continue to highlight running backs leading up to the 2018 season.

