Girls: NMPreps.com's list of top players from the 2018 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament. #nmpreps
NMPreps.com All-New Mexico Tournament Team
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|
Amaya Lewis *TOURNAMENT MVP*
|
Hobbs High School
|
Amaya Brown
|
Cibola High School
|
Sarah Abney
|
Las Cruces High School
|
Kamirah Decker
|
Rio Rancho High School
|
Ayanna Smith
|
Hobbs High School
NMPreps.com Honorable Mention
