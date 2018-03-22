Ticker
basketball

Hoops: 6A All-New Mexico Tournament Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Girls: NMPreps.com's list of top players from the 2018 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament. #nmpreps

NMPreps.com All-New Mexico Tournament Team
PLAYER SCHOOL

Amaya Lewis *TOURNAMENT MVP*

Hobbs High School

Amaya Brown

Cibola High School

Sarah Abney

Las Cruces High School

Kamirah Decker

Rio Rancho High School

Ayanna Smith

Hobbs High School

NMPreps.com Honorable Mention

