Boys: NMPreps.com's list of top players from the 2018 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament. #nmpreps
NMPreps.com's All-New Mexico Tournament Team
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|
Jordan Arroyo *TOURNAMENT MVP*
|
Atrisco Heritage Academy
|
Jalen Munn
|
Cleveland High School
|
Kameron Valencia
|
Eldorado High School
|
Joziah Ramos
|
Atrisco Heritage Academy
|
Ronald Brown
|
Las Cruces High School
NMPreps.com Honorable Mention
