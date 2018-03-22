Ticker
Hoops: 6A All-New Mexico Tournament Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Boys: NMPreps.com's list of top players from the 2018 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament. #nmpreps

Related: Scores, Previews, Recaps and Highlights from the State Tournament

Related: Girls All-New Mexico Tournament Teams: 6A-1A

NMPreps.com's All-New Mexico Tournament Team
PLAYER SCHOOL

Jordan Arroyo *TOURNAMENT MVP*

Atrisco Heritage Academy

Jalen Munn

Cleveland High School

Kameron Valencia

Eldorado High School

Joziah Ramos

Atrisco Heritage Academy

Ronald Brown

Las Cruces High School

NMPreps.com Honorable Mention

{{ article.author_name }}