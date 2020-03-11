NMPreps.com's recaps, scores, and highlights from the 2020 4A New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

Recap: In a great game, Clovis missed a game tying 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game. Gonzalo Carbalan (2020) had a monster 2nd half scoring 15 points. Carbalan finished with a game high 18 points. William Benjamin (2022) put the Bulldawgs up 3 points with two free throws with under 20 seconds. Benjamin finished with 16 points.Clovis was lead senior post Bruce Cabeldue who finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Darion Morgan finished with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Las Cruces Stats

FG% 17-45 38%

3pt% 3-10 20%

FT% 14-20 70%

Gonzalo Carbalan: 18 points, 5 rebounds. William Benjamin: 16 points. Ray Brown: 8 points, 7 rebounds

Clovis Stats

FG% 21- 48 44%

3pt% 2-7 29%

FT% 2-9 22%

Bryce Cabeldue: 16 points, 8 rebounds. Darion Morgan: 12 points 4 rebounds. Ethan Gershon: 7 points, 6 rebounds

Up Next:#1 Las Cruces takes on the winner of #4 Onate and #12 Volcano Vista tomorrow at 4:45.