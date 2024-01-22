NMPreps Daily Team Rankings: This season, we are committed to providing real-time updates to the team rankings throughout the week. As teams secure victories or face defeats, our rankings will dynamically adjust, reflecting their current standing in the season based on the latest outcomes. Stay tuned for the most up-to-date team rankings throughout this exciting season.

Week 9 Monday Morning Rankings - January 22nd

As we enter Week 8, our 2A team rankings witness some movement. Menaul and Jal have descended outside the top 10, with Menaul securing a 1-2 record at the Santa Fe Indian Invite—losing to Sandia Prep and Santa Fe Prep by 21 and 13 points, respectively. Their lone victory came against Laguna-Acoma, currently holding a 1-14 record. On the rise are McCurdy, Mora, and Mesa Vista, the latter particularly impressive with a flawless 3-0 weekend, clinching the SFIS Invite championship. Mesa Vista claimed victories over Sandia Prep, Santa Fe Prep, and Santa Fe Indian in a compelling title game, signaling their ascent in the rankings.