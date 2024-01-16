NMPreps Daily Team Rankings: This season, we are committed to providing real-time updates to the team rankings throughout the week. As teams secure victories or face defeats, our rankings will dynamically adjust, reflecting their current standing in the season based on the latest outcomes. Stay tuned for the most up-to-date team rankings throughout this exciting season.#nmpreps For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

5A BOYS BASKETBALL

In terms of movement, Volcano Vista (15-1 overall) and Cleveland (12-3) have switched places, with Volcano Vista now occupying the top spot and Cleveland at No. 2. La Cueva (No. 4) and Sandia (No. 5) have each moved up a position, causing Atrisco Heritage to drop from No. 4 to No. 6 this week. Meanwhile, Los Lunas (No. 9) and Farmington (No. 10) both advanced one spot. Alamogordo has descended to No. 11. Centennial's victory over Roswell has prompted a switch, with Centennial moving up to 19 and Roswell dropping one spot to 20. Continue here to the complete NMPreps 5A Rankings

4A BOYS BASKETBALL

Minimal shifts are observed within the top 10. Highland (11-4 overall), Albuquerque Academy (9-2 overall), and Valley (11-3 overall) maintain their positions at 1, 2, and 3 in our 4A rankings. The realignment occurs within the 10-16 slots, as teams engage in the intricate game of mutual victories and defeats --- A beat B, C beat A, B beat C game. The 4A basketball scene is witnessing a bubbling atmosphere, intensifying debates as we approach Selection Sunday. Lovington notably secured a 3-0 record in Taos during the North-South games, triumphing over Taos, Los Alamos, and Belen. Continue here to the complete NMPreps 4A Team Rankings

3A BOYS BASKETBALL

As we step into a new week, there's a noticeable absence of movement in our rankings. Navajo Prep (7-4 overall), Robertson (11-1 overall), and Santa Fe Indian (11-3 overall) maintain their positions at 1, 2, and 3. However, a noteworthy discussion surrounds Santa Fe Indian's performance at their annual Braves Invitational at SFIS, where they secured a 2-1 record and encountered a setback in the title game against 2A Mesa Vista, falling 55-48. This raises debates about a potential two-team top tier, featuring Robertson and Navajo Prep, while the second tier includes teams from West Las Vegas (No. 4) to Santa Fe Prep (No. 8), alongside Santa Fe Indian (No. 3) now. Continue here to the complete NMPreps 3A Team Rankings

2A BOYS BASKETBALL