New Mexico High School Football 2024 Preseason Rankings: Crownpoint Eagles
NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
2023 Season Review
Record: 6-4 overall, 1-2 district
Playoffs: Missed
Points Scored: 166
Points Given Up: 211
Streak into 2024: 2-game losing streak
"Close, but no cigar." This saying aptly sums up the Crownpoint Eagles' 2023 season, marked by moments of promise that ultimately fell just short of their playoff aspirations. The Eagles soared out of the gate last season with an impressive 3-0 start, claiming victories over Valley (AZ) (14-6), Shiprock (28-21), and Zuni (22-12). Their momentum was halted in a close battle with Navajo Prep, which ended in a narrow 28-26 loss, marking their first defeat of the season. They quickly rebounded with a solid win over Tohatchi (26-12) before hitting a rough patch, losing to Hot Springs (42-6) and finishing their non-district slate at 5-2.
District play began with promise as they secured a thrilling 26-20 double-overtime win over Wingate. However, the season took a downturn with a mercy rule loss to Thoreau (50-0) and a season-ending 14-6 defeat to Cuba, which kept the Eagles out of the playoffs. Despite their strong start, the Eagles' inability to maintain their early-season form ultimately led to a disappointing finish.
Offensive/Defensive Outlook
Looking forward, the Eagles have some significant voids to fill, particularly with the graduation of leading rusher Tydon Tsosie, who amassed 695 yards and 7 touchdowns in just 8 games. Quarterback Jonathon Antonio, the team's leading passer, also graduated this spring.
On offense, the good news is the return of several key underclassmen. McK....continue reading here