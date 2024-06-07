NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

"Close, but no cigar." This saying aptly sums up the Crownpoint Eagles' 2023 season, marked by moments of promise that ultimately fell just short of their playoff aspirations. The Eagles soared out of the gate last season with an impressive 3-0 start, claiming victories over Valley (AZ) (14-6), Shiprock (28-21), and Zuni (22-12). Their momentum was halted in a close battle with Navajo Prep, which ended in a narrow 28-26 loss, marking their first defeat of the season. They quickly rebounded with a solid win over Tohatchi (26-12) before hitting a rough patch, losing to Hot Springs (42-6) and finishing their non-district slate at 5-2.

District play began with promise as they secured a thrilling 26-20 double-overtime win over Wingate. However, the season took a downturn with a mercy rule loss to Thoreau (50-0) and a season-ending 14-6 defeat to Cuba, which kept the Eagles out of the playoffs. Despite their strong start, the Eagles' inability to maintain their early-season form ultimately led to a disappointing finish.