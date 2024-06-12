NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

More: 2024 New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings

2023 Season Review

​Record: 6-3 overall, 1-2 district

Playoffs: Missed the Playoffs

Points Scored: 368

Points Given Up: 258

Streak into 2024: 1-game winning streak

Review: The McCurdy Bobcats had a strong 2023 season, showcasing their ability to win games they were expected to win. They kicked off the season with a tough loss to 4A Hope Christian (42-20), but quickly bounced back with five consecutive victories. They triumphed over Hozho Academy (52-6), 3A Thoreau (62-18), 3A Santa Fe Indian (44-15), 3A Navajo Prep (70-40), and Cuba (26-7). Despite their strong start, the Bobcats stumbled in district play, losing to Santa Rosa (62-12) and Escalante (46-18) before closing the season with a decisive win over Laguna-Acoma (64-14).