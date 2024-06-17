NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record:7-4 overall, 3-0 district

Playoffs:First Round (Lost, to Raton 35-8)

Points Scored:319

Points Allowed:197

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

Scoop: The Thoreau Hawks have quietly put together one of their best three-year spans, achieving three consecutive winning seasons and reaching the playoffs each year. In 2022, they even won a playoff game. Last season, they claimed their second consecutive district championship, finishing 7-4 overall and 3-0 in district play.

The Hawks started the 2023 season strong with wins over Zuni (52-0) and Tucumcari (20-6). However, they hit a rough patch in September with a three-game losing streak against 4A Kirtland Central, McCurdy, and West Las Vegas. They bounced back with dominant victories over Tohatchi (40-0) and Newcomb (37-0) to finish their non-district slate at 4-3.

Entering district play, the Hawks extended their winning streak by defeating Cuba (24-6), Crownpoint (50-0), and Wingate (50-0). They earned a playoff bid, on a five game win streak, but fell to Raton in the first round, 35-8.

Continue to the Preview

Players to Watch

Offense/Defense Outlook

Realistic Expectations