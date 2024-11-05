Advertisement

New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 10

New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 10

Plenty to unpack here in the rankings. As a reminder, these are very much a "what have you done for me lately" look,

 • Joshua Grine
Week 9 Friday Recap: New Mexico High School Football

Week 9 Friday Recap: New Mexico High School Football

NMPreps brings you comprehensive coverage of Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, highlighting the standout

 • Joshua Grine
CFB Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Eastern New Mexico vs. West Texas A&M

CFB Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Eastern New Mexico vs. West Texas A&M

This Saturday, October 19th, at noon, the battle for the Wagon Wheel kicks off at Steve Loy Family Foundation Stadium

 • Joshua Grine
Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview

Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview

Every game previewed. Week 9 is here, and with the playoffs looming, every game is crucial for teams looking to lock in

 • Joshua Grine
Top New Mexico High School Football Running Backs in 2024

Top New Mexico High School Football Running Backs in 2024

NMPreps takes its first look at the top running backs in New Mexico for the 2024 season. These standout players have

 • Joshua Grine

Published Nov 5, 2024
New Mexico High School Football: 50 Top Senior Defensive Players
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
As the 2024 New Mexico high school football season unfolds, senior defenders are taking center stage, proving that defense truly wins games. From dominant linebackers to relentless safeties, the following list highlights the top 50 senior defensive players who are setting the bar high across the state. Here’s a look at New Mexico’s elite defenders who are leaving it all on the field in their final high school season.

Class of 2025

Continue Here

