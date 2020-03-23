New Mexico high school football: Artesia Bulldogs
NMPreps.com's Spring Views for the 2020 New Mexico high school football season.
ARTESIA BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Rex Henderson
2019 Record: 6-6 overall, 0-3 district
Post Season: Quarterfinals (L, Los Lunas 58-21); First Round (W, Capital 56-35)
Key Leaving Pieces: Clay Houghtaling (QB), Erik Cueto (WR), Canon Carter (DB)
Key Returning Pieces: Continue Viewing Here
Review: Continue Viewing Here
Preview: Continue Viewing Here
Spring Prediction: Continue Viewing Here
Spring Ranking: Continue Viewing Here