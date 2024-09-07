We take a statewide tour for our NMPreps Week 3 recap of New Mexico high school football, bringing you the highlights from the No. 6 Las Cruces Bulldawgs' victory over the No. 4 Rio Rancho Rams, as well as Bernalillo's signature win over No. 25 Portales. #nmpreps

In a game riddled with penalties, the visiting No. 6 Las Cruces Bulldawgs pulled off a hard-fought 34-21 victory over the No. 4 Rio Rancho Rams, thanks to an outstanding performance by running back Daniel Amaro, who scored four touchdowns on the night. The win serves as a statement for Las Cruces, who rebounded after a tough loss last week to deliver an upset of their own.

Rio Rancho struck first, with quarterback JJ Arellano connecting on a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Butler. However, Las Cruces answered swiftly, with Amaro charging in from inside the 10-yard line to tie the game.

Las Cruces quarterback Gunnar Guardiola added to the offensive pressure, throwing a touchdown pass to give the Bulldawgs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Amaro was the clear star of the night, breaking off 65-yard touchdown runs. He nearly had a fifth touchdown on a 30-yard run, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. Even with the setback, Amaro’s overwhelming performance proved too much for Rio Rancho to handle.

Despite Amaro’s heroics, the game was tightly contested, tied at 21-21 heading into the final five minutes. Arellano shifted to using his legs for Rio Rancho, picking up critical first downs and scoring the Rams’ final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:27 left in the third quarter.

But that would be all for the Rams. Exhausted, they couldn’t keep up as Amaro quickly responded with two more touchdowns in the closing minutes to seal the victory—one of which came on an electrifying punt return.

With the win, Las Cruces improves to 2-1 on the season, while Rio Rancho falls to 2-1, with both teams looking ahead to Week 4.



























