New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7

Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: NMPreps Week 7 Friday Night Recap. Friday night in New Mexico high school football was everything fans hoped for—overtime thrillers, dramatic upsets, and playoff implications looming large. As we sip on this Saturday morning coffee, let's dive into the action and highlight some of the night’s most exciting games.

First Cheers: Mayfield Stuns Lovington. No. 20 Mayfield (3-4, 2-2 District 2-5A) took to the road and delivered a gritty performance, upsetting the No. 8 Lovington Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 District 2-5A) in a high-octane affair. The Trojans found themselves trailing 30-22 at halftime but clawed their way back to secure a 50-49 victory. Mayfield's dual-threat quarterback, Luke Linnan, led the charge with 150 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown, while also adding 150 passing yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. This win snaps Lovington’s hot start to the season, marking their second straight loss after a 5-0 run.

