New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings: Santa Fe Indian Braves

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record: 1-9 overall, 0-4 district

Playoffs: MissedPoints Scored: 58

Points Given Up: 429

Streak into 2024: 7-game losing streak

The Santa Fe Indian Braves had a challenging 2023 season, ending with a seven-game losing streak. After a narrow loss in the opener to Cuba (13-12) and a win over Laguna-Acoma (16-15), their season quickly spiraled downward. They were shut out by Pojoaque (50-0) and suffered heavy defeats to McCurdy (44-15) and Espanola Valley (59-6). In District 2-3A play, they faced stiff competition from eventual state champions St. Michael's, state runner-up Robertson, West Las Vegas, and Raton, scoring just 9 points while conceding 190.

Offensive/Defensive Outlook

