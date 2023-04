(3A): After going 0-8 during the 2021 season the Bears turned a corner last season improving their record to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Bears finished the season 4-1 after starting 1-4. Another positive was only featuring six seniors on the roster last season with hopes of bringing back twenty two experienced players. Third-year head coach AD Jim has done a...continue here.

Preseason Ranking

Predicted Record

More