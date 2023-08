The following is the NMPreps.com 2023 Preseason New Mexico High School football rankings. All 92-teams that play 11-man football are ranked before the 2023 season. #nmpreps

Head Coach: Greg Henington

2022 Record: 7-5 overall, 3-0 district

Last season, the Tigers had a pretty good run, finishing 7-5 overall and winning a playoff game. That was their first season in 6A, so it was a great achievement. However, Greg Henington's team will begin in some unfamiliar territory this season. They will be facing some...continue here.

Players to Watch

Preseason Ranking