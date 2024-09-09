NMPreps tracks every game for all 11-man football teams this season. Rankings are adjusted weekly based on the latest results, but performance over the past three weeks is also considered when moving teams up or down. #nmpreps

As we enter Week 4 of the 2024 New Mexico high school football season, the latest NMPreps rankings showcase significant movement among teams across the state. With results from Week 3 shaking up the standings, several teams made impressive leaps, while others saw their rankings slip after tough losses. Here's a closer look at the trends and the teams that made the biggest impact this past week.

Top 5: Stability Among the Elite​

At the very top of the rankings, La Cueva continues to hold firm at No. 1. The Bears were idle last week before hitting a district stride. Centennial (3-0) remains hot on their heels at No. 2 after another strong win, 70-39 over 5A power Artesia, while Cleveland stays at No. 3 with a rebound win over Clovis, 54-0 in week three.

Volcano Vista jumps up one spot to No. 4, swapping places with Rio Rancho after a convincing 28-6 win over Sandia. Rounding out the top five is Las Cruces, who also climbed one spot to No. 5 following a big 34-21 victory over Rio Rancho.

VIEW THE RANKINGS HERE