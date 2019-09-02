{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 10:53:02 -0500') }}
football
Edit
New Mexico High School Football Team Rankings - Week 3
NMPreps.com Monday Morning team rankings for New Mexico High School football. The one and only unbiased rankings for the week of September 2nd - 7th.
Related: Week 1 | Week 2
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news