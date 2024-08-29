NMPreps brings you the rundown of the games taking place on Thursday night in New Mexico high school football. As always, NMPreps is your go-to source for previews, scores, and coverage across the state. #nmpreps

TOP-25 GAMES

No. 11 Sandia (0-1) vs No. 23 Cibola (1-0)​

Details: 7:00 PM (Community Stadium, Albuquerque, NM)

The Sandia Matadors are looking to bounce back after a tough offensive showing in last week's 28-7 loss to Piedra Vista. Quarterback Jeheel Lewis (2026) had some growing pains in the first but will only continue to develop. Defensively, seniors Jeremiah Bustillos, Tomas Adams, and Edgerin Garcia were standouts, combining for a total of 38 tackles. On the other side, Cibola finally broke a 15-game losing streak with an overtime victory against Albuquerque, 20-17. Wide receiver Danny Triplett was the hero, catching a 10-yard touchdown pass. The question now is, can the Cougars create some more magic?