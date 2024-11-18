New Mexico High School Football Week 13: Top Player Performances

As the 2024 New Mexico high school football state playoffs continue, the quarterfinals delivered standout performances across all classifications. Here’s a breakdown of the top individual efforts from Week 13. #nmpreps

Class 6A

Centennial Hawks 42, Rio Rancho Rams 17

Centennial showcased its rushing dominance, with senior quarterback Zaiden Davis and senior wide receiver Jordan Lucas each finding the end zone twice on the ground.





For Rio Rancho, senior quarterback JJ Arellano threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with senior Jace Pitts for 134 receiving yards and a score. Despite their efforts, Centennial advanced to the semifinals.





Cleveland Storm 57, Los Lunas Tigers 7

The defending champions Cleveland dominated Los Lunas behind junior quarterback Jordan Hatch’s 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Samuel Bustillos added 86 rushing yards and two scores.





Senior receiver Juan Munoz racked up 114 receiving yards and one touchdown, while Jacob Maldonado contributed 69 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The defense stood tall with junior Riley Haussler recording five tackles and a sack, while senior Michael Haynes returned an interception 91 yards.





Las Cruces Bulldawgs 17, Volcano Vista Hawks 3

Junior running back Daniel Amaro led the Bulldawgs to victory with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Gunnar Guardiola added 111 passing yards. The offensive line was anchored by senior Joshua Quinero, who registered seven pancake blocks. On defense, sophomore Denton Walter stood out with 14 total tackles and one sack.





Class 4A

Bloomfield Bobcats 50, Valencia Jaguars 0

The Bloomfield Bobcats cruised into the semifinals, led by senior quarterback Blake Spencer, who threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns on just seven attempts. Junior running back Peyton Duncan tallied 143 rushing yards, while junior receiver Deasyl Priddy added 78 receiving yards.





Bernalillo Spartans 37, Chaparral Lobos 6

The Spartans earned their semifinal spot thanks to senior quarterback Uriel Castro, who threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns while adding one rushing score. Senior running back Nathan Encinias contributed 149 rushing yards. Receivers Kenneth Saiz (two touchdowns), Ulisses Castro (72 yards, one touchdown), and Joseph Duran (63 yards) rounded out the offensive showcase.





St. Pius X Sartans 46, Grants Pirates 14

The Sartans jumped to a 43-14 halftime lead and never looked back. Sophomore quarterback Isiah Carpenter threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Fellow sophomore Hershul Olloway Jr. rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard sprint.





Sophomore receiver Curtis Flakes III recorded a touchdown, while seniors Bryan Thomas (84 yards, one touchdown) and Cayl Cox-Liggins (123 yards, one touchdown) added key plays. Flakes also contributed on defense with an interception and a fumble recovery.





Espanola Valley Sundevils 28, Taos Tigers 0

The Sundevils shocked third-seeded Taos with a shutout performance. Junior Leonard Martinez rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Michael Maestas, Benny Trujillo, Anthony Mendoza, and Cru Wilder each tallied five tackles. Trujillo also added a sack in the win.





Class 3A

New Mexico Military Colts 29, Socorro Warriors 24

The Colts upset Socorro with a balanced offensive attack. Senior running back Matthew Cao rushed for 80 yards, while senior quarterback Cole Seidenberger scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for one more, totaling over 100 yards. Senior receiver Sawyer Hull added 49 receiving yards and a touchdown.





Defensively, senior Tegin Maloney led with nine tackles, while Seidenberger added six tackles in a two-way effort.





Class 2A

Eunice Cardinals 27, Tularosa Wildcats 6

Eunice avenged an earlier season loss with a dominant quarterfinal win. Junior quarterback Elijah Melancon had 126 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 92 rushing yards and two scores. Senior running back Eljan Woods powered the ground game with 160 rushing yards.





Loving Falcons 42, Legacy Academy Silverbacks 20

The Loving Falcons continued to showcase their firepower, led by junior quarterback Tristen Onsurez, who accounted for 156 passing yards and one touchdown, alongside 103 rushing yards and four rushing scores. Senior receiver Trey Tarvin chipped in with 130 receiving yards and one touchdown.





Stay tuned for semifinal previews and more top performances as the New Mexico high school football playoffs heat up!





For more coverage, visit NMPreps.com.