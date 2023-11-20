Recruiting News #nmpreps New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas, NM), under the leadership of Head Coach Ron Hudson, is making significant strides in recruiting local football prospects. The Division II school, competing in the Rocky Mountain Conference, has set its sights on building a formidable program with the wealth of talent that New Mexico has to offer. Here's a glimpse into some of the notable offers extended during this recruiting season.

Recruiting News & Updates

Cleveland High School Trio (Class of 2024): Ben Linfoot, Karter Weddle, Chuka Tutman: A trio of promising talents from Cleveland High School's 2024 class, including Ben Linfoot, Karter Weddle, and Chuka Tutman, have received offers from New Mexico Highlands University. Their collective skills add depth to the Cowboys' recruitment efforts.

Brody Whitaker (Class of 2024) - Albuquerque Academy Chargers (4A): Brody Whitaker, a standout defensive player for the Albuquerque Academy Chargers in the 4A division, is considered one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. His potential contribution could make him a significant asset for the Cowboys.

CJ Perea (Class of 2025) - West Las Vegas High School Dons: CJ Perea, the skilled quarterback who led the West Las Vegas High School Dons this season, earned an offer from New Mexico Highlands University. Perea's prowess on the field has not gone unnoticed.

Dalton Lee (Class of 2024) - Albuquerque Academy Chargers (4A): Another prospect from the Albuquerque Academy Chargers, Dalton Lee, has secured an early offer from New Mexico Highlands University, showcasing the program's interest in building a diverse and talented roster.

Jackson Cherry (Class of 2024) - La Cueva High School Bears (6A): Instrumental to the La Cueva High School Bears' journey to the 2023 6A state championship game, Jackson Cherry has been a key player. His contribution has not only propelled his high school team but also garnered attention from New Mexico Highlands University.

Mark Handy (Class of 2025) - La Cueva High School High School (6A): Mark Handy, ranked as the number one offensive lineman in New Mexico, received an offer from New Mexico Highlands University early this summer. Despite his talents attracting interest from elsewhere - Texas Tech (Big 12), the Cowboys were the first to recognize his potential.

Matthew Lashley (Class of 2024) - Las Cruces High School (6A): Matthew Lashley, a prospect from Las Cruces High School in the 6A division, earned an offer this summer. His contributions have been integral to the Bulldawgs' success.

Ryan Brown (Class of 2024) - Rio Rancho High School Rams (6A): Ryan Brown, a talented linebacker for the Rio Rancho High School Rams in the 6A division, played a crucial role in guiding his team to the state semifinals.

Zachary Markham (Class of 2024) - Volcano Vista High School Hawks (6A): Zachary Markham, recognized as one of the top offensive linemen in New Mexico and playing for the Volcano Vista High School Hawks in the 6A division, has received attention from New Mexico Highlands University for his standout performances.

The Cowboys' commitment to recruiting locally showcases their dedication to fostering homegrown talent and building a competitive football program in Las Vegas, New Mexico. As these high school prospects weigh their options, New Mexico Highlands University remains an enticing destination for those looking to make a mark at the collegiate level.

