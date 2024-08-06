As the 2024 high school football season approaches, NMPreps has released its highly anticipated 2A preseason rankings, providing insights into the teams poised to make significant impacts. This year’s rankings and outlooks offer a glimpse into the competitive landscape of 2A football in New Mexico.

No. 1 Eunice Cardinals

2024 Outlook: The Cardinals are set for a strong season, led by standout quarterback Elijah Melancon, who had an impressive sophomore year with over 3,000 combined yards and 50 touchdowns. The offensive firepower is complemented by senior running back Elijah Woods and a robust receiving corps featuring Maddox Mata, Luis Gomez, and Jial Castro. Defensively, Luis Gomez, Elijan Woods, and Maddox Mata anchor a formidable unit. With a rich tradition of winning, Eunice is a favorite to contend for the state championship again.

2A New Mexico High School Football Preview

