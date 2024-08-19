The 2024 high school football season is officially underway, and NMPreps.com is back with the first set of Week 1 team rankings. Each week, we'll rank every team in New Mexico high school football, tracking their rise and fall throughout the season. Every Monday morning, we’ll highlight the key movers and shakers as the season unfolds. As New Mexico's go-to source for high school football, rankings, and scores, we're committed to bringing you all the action as it happens.