NMPreps New Mexico High School Volleyball Team Rankings

As the high school volleyball season heats up, several teams across New Mexico are making strong cases for top rankings. #nmpreps

No. 1 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (15-0 overall, 2-0 district)

The Scoop: The Bulldawgs remain unbeaten heading into the final weeks of the season. Since our last ranking, they've gone 4-0, defeating Albuquerque (3-0), Rio Rancho (3-0), Mayfield (3-0), and Gadsden (3-0). They’ve only dropped three sets all season.

No. 2 Cleveland Storm (13-2 overall, 2-0 district)

The Scoop: Cleveland has extended its winning streak to 11 games, going 3-0 since our last ranking. Their only loss since September 7th was to Las Cruces, and they've dropped just one set during this streak.

No. 3 La Cueva Bears (12-3 overall, 2-0 district)