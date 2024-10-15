NMPreps New Mexico High School Volleyball Team Rankings

in other news
New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7
In an electrifying weekend of New Mexico high school football, over 40 standout players made headlines with their
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7
Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: NMPreps Week 7 Friday Night Recap. Friday night in New Mexico high school football was
New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man
As Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season kicks off, excitement builds for the unique 6-Man and 8-Man
Rise & Grine: Publisher’s Week Six Questions
NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine dives into some of the top questions surrounding New Mexico high school football this wee
New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Week 6
The Week 6 rankings bring significant movement, with teams rising and falling after pivotal matchups. Let’s dive into
in other news
New Mexico High School Football Top Player Performances from Week 7
In an electrifying weekend of New Mexico high school football, over 40 standout players made headlines with their
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap for Week 7
Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: NMPreps Week 7 Friday Night Recap. Friday night in New Mexico high school football was
New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Preview: 8-Man and 6-Man
As Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season kicks off, excitement builds for the unique 6-Man and 8-Man
As the high school volleyball season heats up, several teams across New Mexico are making strong cases for top rankings. #nmpreps
No. 1 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (15-0 overall, 2-0 district)
The Scoop: The Bulldawgs remain unbeaten heading into the final weeks of the season. Since our last ranking, they've gone 4-0, defeating Albuquerque (3-0), Rio Rancho (3-0), Mayfield (3-0), and Gadsden (3-0). They’ve only dropped three sets all season.
No. 2 Cleveland Storm (13-2 overall, 2-0 district)
The Scoop: Cleveland has extended its winning streak to 11 games, going 3-0 since our last ranking. Their only loss since September 7th was to Las Cruces, and they've dropped just one set during this streak.
No. 3 La Cueva Bears (12-3 overall, 2-0 district)
The Scoop: The Bears have gone 5-1 since the last ranking, with their only loss coming to Mesa, Arizona (2-0) on October 5th. They went 4-1 in an out-of-town tournament and are now 2-0 in district play after defeating Sandia (3-0) and Eldorado (3-0).