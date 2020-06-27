 NMPreps - NMPreps250: La Cueva ushers in new defense
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 09:33:56 -0500') }} football

NMPreps250: La Cueva ushers in new defense

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps250 highlights the top 250 players in New Mexico high school football. The following thread will add players daily until we highlight all 250. #nmpreps #nmpreps250

Cole McClain - La Cueva HS (Albuquerque, NM)- OLB | 2021

Colton Dukes - La Cueva HS (Albuquerque, NM) - DB | 2021

Hunter Haemaker - La Cueva HS (Albuquerque, NM) - MLB | 2022

Vaughn Charney - La Cueva HS (La Cueva, NM) - DL | 2021

