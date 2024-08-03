NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

The Eunice Cardinals, a dominant force in New Mexico high school football, are set to make another strong push for the 2A state championship in 2024. With a legacy of success and a roster brimming with talent, including standout quarterback Elijah Melancon and versatile player Elijan Woods, the Cardinals aim to reclaim their title. Here's an in-depth look at their 2024 season prospects, key players, and realistic expectations.

2023 Season Recap: Championship Quest Falls Just Short

A 2A power in New Mexico high school football, the Eunice Cardinals continue to remain at the top of the classification after another trip to the state championship. The season started with a 40-29 win over Raton (who played in 3A football last season but has since moved down to 2A for the 2024 season), followed by a 49-12 victory over 2A Estancia, and a 48-6 win against Ropes, Texas. The Cardinals then beat 3A Hot Springs 54-0 on the road to start the season 4-0.

The Cardinals then suffered a two-game setback, falling to 3A Dexter 44-43 and 4A Portales 38-13, ending the non-district portion of their schedule with a 4-2 record. The Cardinals then ran the table in district play, beating Texico 21-14, Hagerman 53-0, Jal 42-28, and Loving 35-28, winning the district and earning the 1-seed in the 2A state playoffs.

In the playoffs, the Cardinals defeated 8-seed Escalante 49-0 in the first round, then continued their tear with a 54-0 win over 5-seed Tularosa in the semifinals, setting up a rematch with district foe and the 2-seed Texico Wolverines in the state championship game. This time, the Texico Wolverines got the best of the Cardinals, winning 44-7. The Cardinals finished the season 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the district.