2023 New Mexico high school state basketball tournament. Today, the boys state quarterfinals take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

KEY PLAYERS

5A BASKETBALL

No. 5 Organ Mountain 59, No. 4 West Mesa 55 - Final Recap: The Organ Mountain Knights came out firing, took the lead at 3-0 with a three from Amaryon Bynum and never let go of the lead the rest of the way. Punching their ticket to the Final Four with a 59-55 win over West Mesa. Brandon Kehres scored six of the first nine points for the Knights, in route to a monster 15 point opening frame. Kehres finished the game with 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Yehni Wilson added 13 points while adding 4 assists. Elijah Brody led the Mustangs with 15 points, followed by Donova Cruz with 12 and Brandon Lagunas finished with 11 points. The Knights will now wait until late tonight to find out who they will face in the Final Four, as they get the winner of #1 Volcano Vista and #9 Atrisco Heritage.

4A BASKETBALL

No. 1 Albuquerque Academy 67, No. 8 Deming 46 - Final Recap: From the tip it was a shooting display by Albuquerque Academy. The top-ranked Chargers shot an impressive 53% from the field (43% from 3-pointers) during the game. Dillon McCleskey, (22 points), Joe Jack (11 points), Kellan Gehres (11 points) and Justin Mask (12 points) led the way again for the Chargers. After struggling to find a bucket in the opening quarter the Deming Wildcats went to All-New Mexico team nominee Alexander Alfaro who finished the day with 24 points. Albuquerque Academy moves to Thursday's Final Four against the winner of 12-Valley and 4-Artesia. Deming ends their season 19-12 overall.