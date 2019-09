New Mexico high school football rankings for the week of September 9th - September 14th. The following is a rank of the top-25 teams in New Mexico and the power-12 in each classification.

Movement: --. Beat Eldorado, 63-21. Up Next: vs Mayfield (Fri)

Movement: --. Beat Onate, 35-0. Up Next: vs Manzano (Fri)

No. 3 La Cueva High School (2-1)

Movement: --. Beat Las Cruces 37-24. Up Next: vs Cibola (Sat)

No. 4 Centennial High School (3-0)

Movement: +1. Beat Manzano, 33-0. Up Next: at Sandia (Sat)

No. 5 Las Cruces High School (2-1)

Movement: -1. Lost, La Cueva 37-24. Up Next: vs No. 6 Rio Rancho (Sat)

No. 6 Rio Rancho High School (1-2)

Movement: +3. Beat Clovis 48-28. Up Next: at No. 5 Las Cruces (Sat)

No. 7 Roswell High School (3-0)

Movement: -1. Beat Hobbs 36-29. Up Next: vs No. 10 Los Lunas (Fri)

No. 8 Mayfield High School (2-0)

Movement: --. Beat West Mesa 52-13. Up Next: at No. 2 Cleveland (Fri)

No. 9 Clovis High School (2-1)

Movement: -2. Lost, Rio Rancho 48-28. Up Next: Lubbock-Monterey (Fri)

No. 10 Los Lunas High School (2-1)

Movement: --. Beat Sandia, 28-3. Up Next: at No. 7 Roswell (Fri)

No. 11 Goddard High School (3-0)

Movement: +1. Beat Deming, 55-0. Up Next: vs Portales (Fri)

No. 12 Carlsbad High School (2-1)

Movement: +1. Beat Atrisco Heritage 45-13. Up Next: vs EP-Coronado, TX (Fri)

No. 13 Eldorado High School (1-2)

Movement: -2. Lost, Cleveland 63-21. Up Next: vs Atrisco Heritage (Fri)

No. 14 Artesia High School (2-1)

Movement: --. Beat Belen 56-21. Up Next: at Deming (Fri)

No. 15 Piedra Vista High School (2-1)

Movement: +1. Beat Valley, 37-0. Up Next: vs Kirtland Central (Fri)

No. 16 Manzano High School (1-2).

Movement: -1. Lost, Centennial 33-0. Up Next: at No. 1 Volcano Vista (Fri)

No. 17 Portales High School (3-0)

Movement: +1. Beat West Las Vegas 46-7. Up Next: at No. 11 Goddard (Fri)

No. 18 Cibola High School (3-0)

Movement: +2. Beat Highland 38-12. Up Next: No. 3 La Cueva (Sat)

No. 19 Farmington High School (3-0)

Movement: +3. Beat Del Norte 34-21. Up Next: at Aztec (Fri)

No. 20 Hobbs High School (0-3)

Movement: -1. Lost, Roswell 36-29. Up Next: vs. Lovington (Fri)

No. 21 St. Pius X School (1-2)

Movement: +2. Beat Kirtland Central 33-11. Up Next: at Portales (Sept. 20th)

No. 22 Bloomfield High School (3-0)

Movement: New. Beat St. Michael's 54-22. Up Next: vs Los Alamos (Fri)

No. 23 Sandia High School (1-2)

Movement: -1. Lost, No. 10 Los Lunas 28-3. Up Next: vs No. 4 Centennial (Sat)

No. 24 Eunice High School (3-0)

Movement: +1. Beat Hatch Valley 48-12. Up Next: at Tularosa (Fri)

No. 25 Deming High School (2-1)

Movement: -6. Lost, Goddard 55-0. Up Next: vs No. 14 Artesia (Fri)