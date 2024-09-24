Rise & Grine: Publisher’s Week Six Questions

NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine dives into some of the top questions surrounding New Mexico high school football this week, including what could be the must-see game of the season. Today, we dive into our Week Six questions surrounding New Mexico high school football. Which teams are playoff-bound? Who is the real deal, and who’s already looking ahead to next season?

Who Will Reign in Southeastern New Mexico: Cats or Dogs?​

Oh boy, we’ve got a good one brewing in southeastern New Mexico! It’s going to be raining cats and dogs. It’s blue vs. orange. The scoreboard operator better be ready for a long night, and the stat guy better have his pencil sharpened. This is perhaps the game of the week—maybe even the game of the season.

The 10th-ranked Artesia Bulldogs (3-2 overall) are making the trip to Lovington to take on the undefeated 7th-ranked Wildcats (5-0 overall). Lovington has been doubted before, picked against more than once this season—but is this the final regular-season question they have to answer? Both teams boast high-powered offenses, and we’re in for an offensive showdown.

Lovington is averaging over 370 total yards per game—259 passing and 113 rushing. Artesia, much like Lovington, is known for their aerial assault, racking up 435 total yards per game, with 314 of those through the air. With both teams firing on all cylinders offensively, this could turn into the longest game of the season, with the clock stopping on nearly every play.

The quarterback battle is one to watch, with Izac Cazares leading the way for Artesia and Matthew Prudencio for Lovington. Both are first-year starters for their storied programs, and both are thriving. Could this game be a preview of the QB of the Year conversation in 5A football?

One thing’s for sure—southeastern New Mexico is in for a treat.

