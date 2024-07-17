The Socorro Warriors are poised for an exciting 2024 season, bolstered by a deep and experienced roster. After a strong 2023 season, the Warriors are ready to tackle a new set of challenges and expectations are high as the Warriors aim to make another deep playoff run.

Record: 9-3 overall, 2-1 district

2023 Playoffs: Missed

Points Scored: 380

Points Given Up: 240

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

2024 Classification: District 3-3A

Season Recap: A Tale of Streaks and Highs

The 2023 season for the Socorro Warriors ended as it began, with a tough loss to Robertson, but it also featured a noteworthy six-game win streak and a strong finish as district runners-up. The Warriors scored a total of 380 points and conceded 240 points throughout the season.

The Socorro Warriors opened the season with a 28-13 loss to Robertson. They then went on a six-game, non-district, win streak, defeating Santa Fe Indian (50-0), Estancia (34-19), Hope Christian (29-21), Miyamura (28-27), Raton (27-21 OT), and Gallup (57-6).

District play began with a 34-7 loss to Cobre, but the Warriors bounced back with victories over Hatch Valley (37-20) and Hot Springs (55-0), finishing the regular season at 8-2 overall and 2-1 in District 3-3A.

In the 2023 playoffs, the Warriors secured a thrilling 30-27 victory over Hope Christian in the first round before falling to 2-seed Robertson 45-13, marking their second loss to Robertson that season. The season ended with a 9-3 overall record.

