NMPreps.com's list of recaps and highlights from the 2020 New Mexico high school state basketball tournament. #nmpreps

Recap: The 6-seed Bernalillo Spartans opened with a strong first quarter exchanging buckets early on and led by sophomore sensation Juliana Aragon. However, it would be the sophomore group of Portales that would take the charge for the Rams in the 63-54 win.

The Portales inside-out duo of Kylyie Paden (2022/Forward) and Taris Rippee (2022/Guard) seemed too much for the Spartans to start the day. Paden with a MVP type of night with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Rippee, a nifty guard that showed some nice penetration abilities, getting to the bucket and topping it off with nice finishing moves. She finished with 20 points.

Juliana Aragon (2022/Guard) paced the way for the Spartans with 24 points and 9 assists.

Stats: Portales (63)

Kylyie Paden - 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Taris Rippee - 15 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

TOTAL FG - 23 of 45 (51%)

3-PT - 4 of 10 (40%)

TO - 13

Stats: Bernalillo (54)

Juliana Aragon - 20 points and 6 assists. 2 rebounds.

Gabby O'Hara - 6 points and 4 rebounds.

TOTAL FG - 22 of 53 (42%)

3-PT - 6 of 21 (29%)

TO - 13

Next: No. 3 Portales will move into the FINAL FOUR to take on the winner between No. 10 Gallup and No. 2 Kirtland Central.

Live: Play-by-Play