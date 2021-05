NMPreps - State Tournament: Navajo Prep, Tohatchi Headline Girls 3A Final Four

3A & 2A Final Four Preview. NMPreps.com's guide to the 2021 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Final Four - Wednesday, May 5th

No. 1 Navajo Prep vs No. 4 Hatch Valley, 2pm (at Bernalillo HS)

No. 6 Robertson vs No. 7 Tohatchi, 5pm (at Bernalillo HS)

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL

Final Four - Wednesday, May 5th

No. 1 Pecos vs No. 5 Tatum, 5pm (at Santa Rosa HS)

No. 2 Lordsburg vs No. 6 Clayton, 4pm (at St. Pius X)