NMPreps team of the week goes to the Centennial Hawks after their week one win over Cleveland.

The fans voted and the Centennial Hawks are the NMPreps New Mexico team of the week. Centennial traveled to Rio Rancho to take on the Cleveland Storm who entered the season as the second ranked team in the class. The Hawks not only beat the second ranked Storm they ended a 22-game win streak.

