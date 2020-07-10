NMPreps - The Big Hypothetical: New Mexico High School Football Spring 2021

NMPreps.com's breakdown a 2-month football schedule and playoff for the Spring 2021 season in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

Start - March 1st (start with 1-a-day); March 8th - 13th (Two-a-Days)

First Game - March 18th-20th (Thursday-Saturday)

Last Regular Season Game - May 1st

7-Regular Season Games (5 must be against own classification or region regardless of class)

Top 8 Teams make Playoffs - DC Auto; 5 At-Large Bids. Seeds 1-3 will go to DC's and receive home game.

Playoffs - 1st round May 8th (Sat.), 2nd round May 15th (Sat), Champ (May 22nd)

Playoff Information listed below schedules

*Basketball/Wrestling - January 4th - March 12th

*Baseball/Golf/Track/Tennis - April 26th - June 26th

*Soccer/Cross Country - March 1st - March May 8th





Schedule Structure

March 19th - District 1 vs 2 (Clovis Rivalry Game)

March 26th - District 1-6A vs District 5-5A

All teams will play only 5 District Games (Metro East will only play 5 members with Rio Grande being a game)

Rio Grande - Independent will play against District 2-6A

District 2-6A - Will only play 5 district games like the other two districts.





DISTRICT 1-6A - METRO WEST

ATRISCO HERITAGE

March 19th: vs Santa Fe

March 26th: vs Highland (5A)

April 2nd: vs Volcano

April 9th: vs Cleveland

April 16th: vs Rio Rancho

April 23rd: vs Cibola

April 30th: at West Mesa

CIBOLA

March 20th: vs Manzano

March 26th: vs Del Norte (5A)

April 2nd: vs Cleveland

April 9th: vs Rio Rancho

April 16th: vs West Mesa

April 23rd: vs Atrisco

April 30th: vs Volcano Vista

CLEVELAND

March 20th: vs La Cueva

March 26th: vs Los Lunas (5A)

April 2nd: vs Cibola

April 9th: vs Atrisco

April 16th: vs Volcano Vista

April 23rd: vs vs West Mesa

April 30th: vs Rio Rancho

VOLCANO VISTA

March 20th: vs Sandia

March 26th: vs Belen (5A)

April 2nd: vs Atrisco

April 9th: vs West Mesa

April 16th: vs Cleveland

April 23rd: vs Rio Rancho

April 30th: Cibola

WEST MESA

March 19th: vs Albuquerque

March 26th: vs Capital (5A)

April 2nd: vs Rio Rancho

April 9th: vs Volcano Vista

April 16th: vs Cibola

April 23rd: vs Cleveland

April 30th: vs Atrisco Heritage

RIO RANCHO

March 20th: vs Eldorado

March 26th: vs Valley (5A)

April 2nd: vs West Mesa

April 9th: vs Cibola

April 16th: vs Atrisco Heritage

April 23rd: vs Volcano Vista

April 30th: vs Cleveland

DISTRICT 2-6A - METRO EAST

DISTRICT 3-6A - SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO

2021 NMAA PLAYOFFS

1st Round - March 9th (Saturday)

No. 1 (DC-Auto) vs No. 8 (At-Large)

No. 2 (DC-Auto) vs No. 7 (At-Large)

No. 3 (DC-Auto) vs No. 6 (At-Large)

No. 4 (At-Large) vs No. 5 (At-Large)

Semifinals - March 16th (Saturday)

No. 1-8 winner vs No. 4-5 winner

No. 2-7 winner vs No. 3-6 winner

State Championship - March 23rd (Saturday)

Semifinal winners





PLAYOFF BIDS

1. Automatic bids to three District Champions

2. 5 At-Large Bids:

--Overall Record

--Wins vs DC's

--Computer Ranking

--SOS Rating

--Head to Head:

