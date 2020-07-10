NMPreps - The Big Hypothetical: New Mexico High School Football Spring 2021

The Big Hypothetical: New Mexico High School Football Spring 2021
NMPreps.com's breakdown a 2-month football schedule and playoff for the Spring 2021 season in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps
6A FOOTBALL
Start - March 1st (start with 1-a-day); March 8th - 13th (Two-a-Days)
First Game - March 18th-20th (Thursday-Saturday)
Last Regular Season Game - May 1st
7-Regular Season Games (5 must be against own classification or region regardless of class)
Top 8 Teams make Playoffs - DC Auto; 5 At-Large Bids. Seeds 1-3 will go to DC's and receive home game.
Playoffs - 1st round May 8th (Sat.), 2nd round May 15th (Sat), Champ (May 22nd)
Playoff Information listed below schedules
*Basketball/Wrestling - January 4th - March 12th
*Baseball/Golf/Track/Tennis - April 26th - June 26th
*Soccer/Cross Country - March 1st - March May 8th
Schedule Structure
March 19th - District 1 vs 2 (Clovis Rivalry Game)
March 26th - District 1-6A vs District 5-5A
All teams will play only 5 District Games (Metro East will only play 5 members with Rio Grande being a game)
Rio Grande - Independent will play against District 2-6A
District 2-6A - Will only play 5 district games like the other two districts.
DISTRICT 1-6A - METRO WEST
ATRISCO HERITAGE
March 19th: vs Santa Fe
March 26th: vs Highland (5A)
April 2nd: vs Volcano
April 9th: vs Cleveland
April 16th: vs Rio Rancho
April 23rd: vs Cibola
April 30th: at West Mesa
CIBOLA
March 20th: vs Manzano
March 26th: vs Del Norte (5A)
April 2nd: vs Cleveland
April 9th: vs Rio Rancho
April 16th: vs West Mesa
April 23rd: vs Atrisco
April 30th: vs Volcano Vista
CLEVELAND
March 20th: vs La Cueva
March 26th: vs Los Lunas (5A)
April 2nd: vs Cibola
April 9th: vs Atrisco
April 16th: vs Volcano Vista
April 23rd: vs vs West Mesa
April 30th: vs Rio Rancho
VOLCANO VISTA
March 20th: vs Sandia
March 26th: vs Belen (5A)
April 2nd: vs Atrisco
April 9th: vs West Mesa
April 16th: vs Cleveland
April 23rd: vs Rio Rancho
April 30th: Cibola
WEST MESA
March 19th: vs Albuquerque
March 26th: vs Capital (5A)
April 2nd: vs Rio Rancho
April 9th: vs Volcano Vista
April 16th: vs Cibola
April 23rd: vs Cleveland
April 30th: vs Atrisco Heritage
RIO RANCHO
March 20th: vs Eldorado
March 26th: vs Valley (5A)
April 2nd: vs West Mesa
April 9th: vs Cibola
April 16th: vs Atrisco Heritage
April 23rd: vs Volcano Vista
April 30th: vs Cleveland
DISTRICT 2-6A - METRO EAST
DISTRICT 3-6A - SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO
2021 NMAA PLAYOFFS
1st Round - March 9th (Saturday)
No. 1 (DC-Auto) vs No. 8 (At-Large)
No. 2 (DC-Auto) vs No. 7 (At-Large)
No. 3 (DC-Auto) vs No. 6 (At-Large)
No. 4 (At-Large) vs No. 5 (At-Large)
Semifinals - March 16th (Saturday)
No. 1-8 winner vs No. 4-5 winner
No. 2-7 winner vs No. 3-6 winner
State Championship - March 23rd (Saturday)
Semifinal winners
PLAYOFF BIDS
1. Automatic bids to three District Champions
2. 5 At-Large Bids:
--Overall Record
--Wins vs DC's
--Computer Ranking
--SOS Rating
--Head to Head: