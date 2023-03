No. 4 Tohatchi 46, No. 3 Santa Fe Indian 24 - Final

Recap: For the second time head coach Tanisha Bitsoi and the Tohatchi Cougars are state champions. The Lady Cougars played outstanding defense, not allowing the Santa Fe Indian Braves to get in any rhythm on their way to a 46-24 win.

Brooke Badonie, 12 points and 7 assists, and Marisa Denetso, 12 points, led the way for the Cougars.

Emma Lewis was the only Braves player in double figures finishing with 10 points.