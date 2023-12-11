The second week of New Mexico high school basketball brought forth a myriad of outstanding individual performances, showcasing the talent and resilience of players across the state. Here are the top 100 player performances from December 4th to December 9th, 2023:

The list continues with stellar performances, showcasing the diverse skills of high school athletes. Notable contributions include Daniel Stevenson's (Cleveland, 2024) impressive 41 points in a win over Los Lunas, and Jalin Holland's (Los Lunas, 2025) remarkable 36 points against Cleveland. Meanwhile, players like Santiago Gonzalez (Rio Grande, 2024) demonstrated dominance with a 33-point, 17-rebound performance against St. Pius X.

Advertisement

Girls' basketball was also well-represented, with notable performances from players like Janessa Gallegos (Atrisco Heritage Academy) scoring 30 points, including 10 three-pointers, in a win over Rio Grande, and Tatiana Magallens (Atrisco Heritage Academy) contributing 15 points in a victory over Rio Grande. Top ranked recruit Bella Hines dropped 25 points against Volcano Vista.

These performances reflect the depth of talent in New Mexico high school basketball, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season ahead.

106 Top Player Performances

Abraham Pena - Hobbs (2025): Scored 32 points in a win over Centennial (Tuesday). Adriano Washburn - Newcomb: Contributed 15 points in a win over Aztec (Wednesday). Aidyn Pacheco - Moriarty (2025): Posted an impressive stat line of 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in a win over Legacy Academy (Thursday). Andrew Florez - Bloomfield (2024): Secured 14 points and 6 rebounds in a win over Sandia Prep (Thursday). Bella Hines - Eldorado (2025): She scored 25 points in a loss to Volcano Vista. She also had a 30 point game in a win over Los Lunas. Continue Here to 101 More

Note: