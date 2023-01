NMPreps list of the top performances from the week in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

Shane Douma-Sanchez (Del Norte/2023) scored 60 points this week in the opening round of the APS Metro Championships.

Michael Mackey (Hobbs/2023) continues to climb the record books in Hobbs after a 43-point performance in Albuquerque this week. Mackey also dropped 31 points against Rio Rancho on Friday night.

Calieb Parham (Eldorado/2023) had a strong showing this week with a 37-point performance.

Averaging over 20 points per game this week Jett Wyckoff (Hope Christian/2023) continues to display his skills. Dropped 27 against Cleveland and 26 against Santa Fe.