Girls basketball in New Mexico continues to captivate audiences, showcasing remarkable talent throughout the 2023/2024 season. As the postseason approaches, NMPreps shines a spotlight on the standout players who have illuminated the courts with their skills and determination.

Today, we continue to spotlight the standout performers in New Mexico high school basketball this season. In this edition, we'll focus on ten must-watch players set to light up the 2024 NMAA State Tournament in March. While the top-ranked prospect from Eldorado is already a household name, keep an eye on a rising star in 1A basketball: a 6-foot-6 freshman who's consistently impressing with averages of 20 points and 18 rebounds per game.

Leading the charge is none other than the sensational Bella Hines from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque. The 2025 prospect boasts an impressive average of 33.9 points per game, earning her the title of perhaps the best player of all time. With a silky smooth jumper and an unmatched tenacity, Hines dominates the game like no other in the state.

Joining the ranks of top-tier talent is Bhret Clay from Hobbs, a formidable force set to leave her mark and a sure college basketball prospect. Clay's leadership propels the Hobbs Eagles, the reigning state champions, towards another title. Also, in the spotlight are Taejhuan Hill (Volcano Vista), Sydney Benally (Sandia), and Eva Love (La Cueva), forming the coveted "Fab Five" of New Mexico basketball prospects this season. Benally and Love dazzle with their scoring prowess, while Hill dominates the paint as the top forward in the state. Benally is averaging 19.7 points per game with Love at 17.8 points per game.

In the Class 4A, Jadyn Montoya of Valencia High School continues to shine, averaging an impressive 20.3 points per game as she leads her team on a late-season surge. Meanwhile, Caitlin Turnbow of Organ Mountain High School emerges as a standout performer down south, averaging 17.6 points per game, fueling her team's quest for an Elite Eight appearance.

Kapiolani Anitielu of Farmington proves to be a force on the court, showcasing her spot-up shooting skills with an average of 16.5 points per game. Teaming up with Benally at Sandia, Hope Giddings adds to the formidable duo, contributing 13.5 points per game and bolstering their team's title contention.

In 1A basketball, Harper Dunn has already attracted the attention of several Division I programs. The 6-foot-6 freshman is averaging an impressive 20.3 points and 18.1 rebounds per game this season, along with 8.5 blocks per contest. The Cardinals boast a solid record of 16-3 overall and remain undefeated at 7-0 in district play.

Last but not least, Jordyn Dyer, a rising star from La Cueva Bears and number one ranked player in the 2026 class, demonstrates her potential as one of the state's top talents. With an average of 15.2 points per game, Dyer is poised to ascend to the ranks of the state's elite players.

